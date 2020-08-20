Team India All-rounder Vijay Shankar Gets Engaged To Vaishali Visweswaran, Wishes Pour In

Just days after Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has now got engaged. Taking to Instagram, the Indian all-rounder announced his engagement with Vaishali Visweswaran as he shared their pictures. Shankar's announcement comes just days before his departure to the UAE for IPL 2020.

Vijay Shankar gets engaged

As soon as Shankar announced his engagement on Instagram, the Men in Blue rushed to wish him. KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Karun Nair and Jayant Yadav were the first few to congratulate the Tamil Nadu-lad.

The all-rounder has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu across all formats. The pinch hitter has been a part of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Shankar made his ODI debut in January 2019 and also featured in the squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. Notably, Shankar picked up his first wicket with his first delivery at the World Cup and became the third player to do so. The 29-year-old will be seen in action soon in the IPL 2020 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.