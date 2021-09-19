Team India Arrives In Queensland For Tour Of Australia; See Pics

India's tour of Australia starts on September 29, with the three-match ODI series, followed by the one-off Test match. The T20I series will be starting towards the end of the tour on October 7. Mithali Raj will be leading the squad for the historic day-night Test and the three-match ODI series. On the other hand, the T20I squad will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur. Today, Team India arrived in Mackay for the first one-day international match against Australia.

Take a look at some of the images from their arrival:

Touchdown Mackay 📍#TeamIndia arrive in Mackay for the 1st #AUSvIND ODI 👍 pic.twitter.com/zWp4uo1coc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 19, 2021

The fixtures for the upcoming India women’s tour of Australia is out with the matches taking place in Queensland due to COVID-induced lockdown and border closures in New South Wales and Victoria. Both the Indian team and any Australian players based in NSW or Victoria will begin a two-week quarantine period in Brisbane on Monday.

The series opener will be the first time the two sides will meet since facing each other in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final. The three-match ODI series will begin on September 21 and will be played in Mackay. The day-night Test, starting September 30, will be played on the Gold Coast.

Squads for India Women’s tour of Australia

India Women’s team for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s team for T20 Internationals: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

India women’s tour of Australia full schedule

ODIs

21 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

24 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day-Night)

26 September: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

Test

30 September – 3 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Day-Night)

T20Is

7 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

9 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

10 October: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)