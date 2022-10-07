Team India Begin Preps Ahead Of T20 World Cup; Here's Who They Play During Warm-up

Rohit Sharma led Team India have arrived in Australia for their preparations for the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will be looking to win their second title having lifted the trophy back in 2007 under MS Dhoni. The Rahul Dravid-coached side arrived down under with a player short as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement is yet to be named for the tournament.

Team India arrives at WACA for the first training session

Before the T20 World Cup warm-up matches, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to play two practice matches in Perth against Western Australia XI which will be taking place on October 10th & 13th. The BCCI Twitter handle shared a picture of the WACA ground while announcing Team India's first practice session.

Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. pic.twitter.com/U79rpi9u0d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

Apart from BCCI, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Arshdeep shared pictures of their arrival down under.

Apart from practice matches, India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. The ICC has said that the warm-up fixtures will not carry the official T20I status.

Team India's match schedule during T20 World Cup

India is part of group 2 in the tournament. In group 2, there are teams like Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh. Two more teams will join the group later after the completion of the qualifying stage. India starts their campaign against Pakistan on October 23rd followed by matches against the runner-up of Group A qualifiers on October 27.

The men in blue will next face South Africa on October 30 followed by Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B qualifiers on November 6th. Like every team, India will play a total of 6 matches during the super 12 round. Out of 6 teams in both groups, the top 2 teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will lock horns in the final.

Team India squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.