Team India Confirm Surprise Inclusion In ODI Squad For Upcoming Series Against Sri Lanka

Team India will see a surprise inclusion in their ODI squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka as star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his much-awaited return. The pacer, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup squad last year because of a back injury, was now deemed fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after undergoing rehabilitation.

Jasprit Bumrah set to return to Team India's squad

The BCCI released a statement to confirm Team India's updated squad for the series against Sri Lanka following the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah. Their statement read, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka."

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the statement added.

Team India's updated squad for series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.