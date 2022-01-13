Team India Creates Record Vs SA That Hasn't Ever Been Achieved In Test Cricket: Read Here

As Team India continues their pursuit of potentially scripting history in South Africa by winning their first Test series, they also scripted an unwanted record in the third and final match.

The Virat Kohli-led side are surprisingly the first team to lose more than 50 wickets to catches in a three-match Test series. The previous most was by Pakistan (48) in 2009 against New Zealand.

IND vs SA: Team India lose most wickets to catches

R Ashwin's dismissal to Lungi Ngidi in the second innings of the third and final IND vs SA Test match marked the 16th wicket Team India have lost consequently of a catch in one single match. Moreover, Ashwin's wicket also meant that the Virat Kohli-led side has now lost 51 of the 56 wickets in the series as a result of catches.

India vs South Africa: Recap

Team India scored 223 runs in the first innings, with most of the runs coming off the bat of captain Virat Kohli. The 33-year old smashed 79 runs off 201 balls, an inning that included 12 boundaries and a six. Cheteshwar Pujara also aided the side's cause with a decent 43-run inning off 77 deliveries.

In response, South Africa only managed to hit 210 runs, giving the Kohli-led side a lead of 13 runs at the end of the first innings. Keegan Petersen ended as the Proteas' top scorer with 72 runs off 166 deliveries, an inning that included nine boundaries. Meanwhile, the likes of Keshav Maharaj (25), Rassie van der Dussen (21) and Temba Bavuma (28) contributed with decent cameos to help South Africa finish their innings with a reasonable total.

India as of now stands at 189/9 in 64 overs with a lead of 202 runs. Rishabh Pant playing a much-awaited steady innings at 94*. The SA bowlers have hunted in packs as Rabada, Ngidi & young Jansen take 3 wickets each.

Since there are still more than two days of play remaining in the third and final India vs South Africa Test match, it promises to be an intriguing contest that will go all the way down to the wire.