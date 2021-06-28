Team India Departs For Sri Lanka Tour; Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Share Pic From Flight

Under the captaincy of India's ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, Team India on Monday departed for Colombo ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Taking to Twitter, skipper Shikhar Dhawan posted an image of the Team India squad from the flight. The photo featured Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and other members of the team in the distance.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Team India

It is important to mention that the India vs Sri Lanka tour is Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. The batsman has considerable experience in captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and has led SRH in 10 matches. Moreover, his stats in Sri Lanka are also noteworthy. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52. For the Sri Lanka tour, Team India is being coached by Rahul Dravid, in a first since he served as the batting consultant during the England Tour in 2014. Before taking over as the head of NCA in 2019, Dravid has worked with several of Team India's young guns at the U-19 level and India 'A' Team who are also a part of the Indian squad for Sri Lanka series.

Ind vs SL 2021 schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2021

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.