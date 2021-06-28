Team India Departs For Sri Lanka Tour; Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Share Pic From Flight

Quick links:
Under the captaincy of India's ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, Team India on Monday departed for Colombo ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Taking to Twitter, skipper Shikhar Dhawan posted an image of the Team India squad from the flight. The photo featured Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and other members of the team in the distance.
It is important to mention that the India vs Sri Lanka tour is Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. The batsman has considerable experience in captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and has led SRH in 10 matches. Moreover, his stats in Sri Lanka are also noteworthy. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52. For the Sri Lanka tour, Team India is being coached by Rahul Dravid, in a first since he served as the batting consultant during the England Tour in 2014. Before taking over as the head of NCA in 2019, Dravid has worked with several of Team India's young guns at the U-19 level and India 'A' Team who are also a part of the Indian squad for Sri Lanka series.
India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2021
Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.