Team India Dethroned From Number 1 Spot In ODI's After Series Defeat Against Australia

Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team and was dethroned from the number one spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after they lost to Australia in the series decider by 21 runs. The Aussies are the new number-ranked ODI team with 113 points. However. the Indian team also stands in the second spot with 113 points.

The Indian team became the new ranked number one team in ODIs after they defeated New Zealand at home dominantly by 3-0 in January 2023. Apart from this the Men in Blue also defeated Sri Lanka at home again by a margin of 3-0 and strengthened their position in the ICC Rankings.

Team India came into the three-match ODI series against Australia after defeating them in the Test series by 2-1 and also won the series opener in Mumbai. This was the Indian team's eighth straight win in the ODIs. The Rohit Sharma side though was not able to continue their dream run and lost the next two matches in Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

This led to a 2-1 defeat for the Indian team over the Aussies and they also lost their first spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Why did India slip despite the same points as Australia?

The Indian team was at 114 rating points ahead of the third ODI vs Australia whereas the visitors sat at the second spot with 112 rating points. The 21 runs defeat against the Aussies in the decider brought the hosts down to 112.638 rating points whereas the Australian team jumped to 113.286 rating points and therefore became the new number-ranked team.

We have a new World No.1



Australia climb to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the series victory against India



🗒: https://t.co/CXyR2x0PJJ pic.twitter.com/Ujz1xrWpw0 — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2023

Coming back to the key highlights of the series so Australia had a pretty good series as they performed in every department. The visitors nearly won the first match in Mumbai but KL Rahul saved the hosts and took them to a five-wicket victory. The visitors won the second ODI at Visakhapatnam single-handedly and also outplayed the Indian team in Chennai.