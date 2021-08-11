Team India Enjoys Fielding Drills Ahead Of 2nd Test Against England At Iconic Lord's

It seems that the players of Team India might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's starting Thursday. India who seemed to be in the driver's seat in the series opener at Nottingham could not get the job done as rain played spoilsport on Day 5 and the contest was washed out.

As Team India look forward to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, the players were seen giving their best in the fielding session.

England vs India: Team India fielding drills

Ahead of the all-important India vs England Test at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's in London, the players of the Indian team, including the wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant were involved in fielding drills under the guidance of the national cricket team's fielding coach R Sridhar.

The focus was on Pant as the youngster was seen collecting the ball neatly from behind the stumps and that too without dropping it even once. In fact, he even collected the ball bowled well down the leg side on a couple of occasions as well. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test schedule

The two teams will now be locking horns with each other in the second Test match that will be contested at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's on August 12. Team India would be hoping to register a Test win at the iconic venue after seven long years. The last time they had won a Test match at the venue was during their 2014 tour under MS Dhoni where they came out on top with an emphatic 95-run win.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing four years later at Lord's. The second of the five-match series which was played on a perfect green track saw Virat Kohli & Co. suffer a humiliating defeat by an innings and 129 runs on Day 4 as England ended up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the same match, none of the Indian players could even manage to score a half-century as England's lethal pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc on the flat green pitch. At the same time, this was also Team India's biggest defeat at the venue since 1974 where the Indian team led by the late Ajit Wadekar had lost by an innings and 285 runs.