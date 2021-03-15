Team India Fined 20% Of Match Fee For Slow Over-rate In Second T20I Against England

Team India has been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While the Men in Blue registered a comfortable victory, the team led by Virat Kohli failed to achieve the target of overs despite time allowances being taken into consideration. The sanction was imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath as Team India fell one over short of the target.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which quashed the need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

Team India level series

After a defeat in the first T20I of the 5-match series, Team India came back strongly to level the series on Sunday with a 7-wicket victory. Kohli won the toss in Ahmedabad and opted to bowl first after which Bhuvaneshwar Kumar picked the wicket of Jos Buttler in the very first over. On a slow pitch, the Indian bowlers reaped benefits from off-cutters and back-of-the-hand deliveries as they restricted the visitors to 164/6.

In response, debutant Ishan Kishan stormed the Narendra Modi Stadium with a fearless fifty which he notched up with some beautiful shots. The young gun took the attack to English bowlers as he smashed them all over the park. Skipper Virat Kohli added a 94-run second-wicket stand with debutant Ishan Kishan (56) before the latter was dismissed after which the batting megastar found his rhythm and went after the England bowlers along with Rishabh Pant who played a stellar cameo of a 13-ball 26.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 49-ball 73 at a strike rate of almost 149 including five boundaries and three maximums as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare as they levelled the five-match series 1-1.