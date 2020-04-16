Team India Missing Cricket But BCCI Rightly Suspended IPL Indefinitely: Kohli's Coach

Team India captain Virat Kohli's celebrated coach Rajkumar Sharma endorsed BCCI's decision to suspend IPL 2020 for an indefinite period saying that though the team was missing cricket and training hard on fitness, it strongly backed the lockdown and social distancing measures imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the members of Team India are extensively doing exercise and keeping themselves fit and strongly supporting PM's decision to extend the lockdown. Though it's becoming difficult for the Indian cricket team to stay at home, everyone is fully backing social distancing. Everyone is missing cricket. They are all doing fitness at home," Rajkumar Sharma told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Virat is missing Cricket

Sharma also said that Virat Kohli is very conscious about his fitness and like everybody, is missing cricket. "Virat is very conscious about fitness. He is so hungry for his cricket. Like everybody else, Virat is missing it. He wants to come to the ground as soon as possible," the coach said.

He also expressed hope that the country will win the fight against the novel Coronavirus and cricket will return to the fold. "I wish and pray we win against Corona as soon as possible and we see our cricketers in the ground as soon as possible. IPL postponement was need of the hour. BCCI has taken the right decision by postponing IPL. Nobody knows what will happen next. Let's wait and watch."

IPL, after India wins over coronavirus

He also hinted at the possibility of IPL in later in 2020 once the COVID crisis fends off. "There could be a possibility of an IPL window happening in later months of the year. Indian players want to play the IPL and fans want to see it. There could be a window for IPL after India wins over corona," he added.

