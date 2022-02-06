Team India Observe A Minute Silence As Mark Of Respect For Lata Mangeshkar In ODI Vs WI

The Indian Cricket team players on Sunday paid their tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at Breach Candy hospital on Sunday, February 6. Before the start of the IND vs WI 1st ODI match which is currently being played at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, a minute of silence was observed by the Rohit Sharma-led team. As India celebrated the success of the U19 World Cup on Sunday morning, the shocking news regarding the demise of Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar became a major headline as condolences started to pour in on social media.

Lata Mangeshkar dies: Team India players wear black armband and observe silence

Before the start of India vs West Indies 1st ODI, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had announced that the players have been instructed to wear black armbands as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last at 92 years. Rajeev Shukla, in his statement, said:

"When we'd lose a game, she'd call me and ask, 'Rajeev Ji, how did we lose this game?' We should have won it comfortably. This many runs could have been scored, etc.' Cricket held a special place in her heart. BCCI President and Secretary have said that Indian players will wear black armbands during their match against the West Indies. To honour Mangeshkar ji, the national flag at the Ahmedabad stadium will be flown at half-mast,"

A video was uploaded on BCCI's Twitter handle in which Team India members can be seen observing a minute silence as a mark of respect for Bharat Ratna awardee, late Lata Mangeshkar.

#TeamIndia members observe a minute silence before start of play to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.

About Lata Mangeshkar death

The news about Lata Mangeshkar death was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital on January 11. The legendary singer was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks and was sput on a ventilator on Saturday morning as her condition became critical. the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 PM and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 PM -6 PM. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.