Team India Players Gear Up For T20I Challenge Against England With Intense Net Session

After having registered an emphatic Test series win against England recently, Team India will be looking to continue their splendid run as the focus shifts towards the shortest format of the game. After an impressive T20I series win against Australia Down Under in early December, India is gearing up to make an impact in this format once again as the five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin this Friday.

With three days to go, the players of the Indian team were seen sweating it out in the nets as they look to rediscover their rhythm.

Team India players gear up for the T20I challenge

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, the players were seen giving their best shot in the nets. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is seen heading to the ground with his kit bag whereas, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen warming up. Even the likes of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, limited-overs specialist batsman KL Rahul, and, speedster Navdeep Saini can be seen warming up as well.

The players then indulge in a net session where Rahul and Dhawan can be seen playing some shots with both focusing mainly on the pull shot. The duo is once again seen in action where they take good catches while fielding at the boundary. Other frontline batsmen including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, and, Rishabh Pant can also be seen playing the big shots and more importantly are timing the ball well. However, it is skipper Virat Kohli's batting practice that has stood out the most.

Kohli first plays his trademark cover-drive perfectly after which he advances down the wicket and sends the ball out of the park.

Watch the video of Team India's net session here:

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.

Here are the fixtures of the five-match T20I series:

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)