Team India Players Sweat It Out On The Ground For 1st Test Against Australia - WATCH

Team India players on Sunday took the field to train and practice ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia. The BCCI shared a video on its official Twitter handle, where players can be seen preparing for the highly-anticipated contest scheduled to begin on February 9. The practice session was organised at the Vidarbha State Cricket Association Stadium, where the first Test match is slated to be played. Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid provided an insight into the session that took place on Sunday.

"It's a really good couple of days that we have had. We have had a couple of really long sessions. I think it's really exciting as a coaching staff because you won't actually get times like this. I think just the amount of cricket we play, you actually don't get time to do a camp or to get an extended period of time where you can work with the players and build up towards a Test series. Just to be able to get this week has been really exciting for us. We have been as a coaching staff planning and preparing for almost a month as to how are we going to plan these four or five days and what we are going to do. I am glad it's all come together really well," Dravid said in the video.

"Everyone is looking in really good shape. It's nice to get the Test team together again. Had a lot of white-ball cricket over the last month or so and with some of those boys shifting from white-ball to red-ball, it's nice for them to just have an extended period in the nets. The surfaces have been really good as well. Fielding side of things as well, that's been really important just the close-in catching which we think is gonna become a really important part of this series so there's been a lot of emphases on close-in catching, slip fielding," he added.

The first match will be played in Nagpur, followed by Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. The Australian team has already arrived in India to prepare for the highly-anticipated contest. They are currently staying and training in Bengaluru.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

