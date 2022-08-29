India on Sunday defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to start their 2022 Asia Cup campaign on a positive note. Hardik Pandya put up an amazing all-round performance to help India win the nail-biting thriller in the final over. Hardik forged a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja as they rescued India after a shaky start from the top-order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Team India for the spectacular victory. PM Modi hailed the Men in Blue for displaying "superb skill and grit" against their arch-rivals. PM Modi also praised Team India for putting up an impressive all-round performance.

"#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," Modi tweeted.

Asia Cup 2022: India beat Pakistan

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. pakistan captain Babar Azam opened the batting alongside Mohammad Rizwan. The duo failed to form a partnership in the middle as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early to dismiss Azam for 10 runs.

There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell. Babar straught drove Arshdeep in the second over, showing the sublime touch he has been in over the past 12 months.

Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over and he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep at short fine leg.

India went in with Avesh Khan as the third pace option and he struck in his opening over after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket region.

His fifth ball of the over was faced by left-handed Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after edging a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game.

With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians did not hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs. Rizwan then shared a 45-run stand for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) to give the innings some momentum.

However, Hardik changed the course of the game by removing the well-set Iftikhar and Rizwan with well-directed short balls --- the former edged it to Karthik, and latter, not sure of what he was doing, ended up giving a regulation catch to third man.

Soon after, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over. Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the death overs to take Pakistan closer to 150. India took five wickets in the last 30 balls but also ended up conceding 45 runs.

(With inputs from PTI)