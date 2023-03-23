'Why So Happy?': Team India's Reaction After ODI Series Loss To Australia Lambasted

The Indian cricket team became the talk of the town for the cricketing world on Wednesday, after losing the ODI series to Australia by 1-2 at their home soil. While India’s batting struggles were left exposed in the final two matches, the team faced criticism for another reason. As the ODI series concluded, a group picture of the Indian team started circulating on social media, which left fans furious.

The picture was first shared by young Indian pacer Umran Malik on his Instagram stories before it started making rounds on Twitter. In the picture, the Indian players and support staff can be seen posing for a photo with much excitement. The players, including captain Rohit Sharma, and former captain Virat Kohli alongside the head coach Rahul Dravid was seen smiling.

'Don't know where this team is going': Fans lash out at India after ODI series loss

As the picture went viral on Twitter, Indian cricket fans lashed out at the team for their smiling faces despite consecutive losses in the ODI series. It is worth noting that following the conclusion of Australia’s tour of India 2022, the Indian players now depart to their respective franchises for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The team will now reunite for the ICC World Test Championship final that will be played after IPL 2023 concludes.

Having said that, here’s a look at Team India’s viral picture and the reactions it received on social media.

Team photo after series completion - team India will reunite after 2 months now for the WTC Final. pic.twitter.com/P9gM7AgLcZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2023

Kitne khush hain sab 😒 — Masakali (@Disha_lit) March 23, 2023

Smile everybody smile

😁 — 🖤⚡ (@HackngBuddy) March 23, 2023

The way we are batting, there is absolutely no chance of us winning a knock out match, nothing has changed from last time so be ready for another disappointing World Cup exit.. Hard Truth. We are the new Chockers. — Shashank Gupta (@ShashankG96) March 23, 2023

Don't know where this team is going tbh. They just lost series at home and yet they are smiling laughing like they have won it. Have seen this after exit from ICC tournaments, they just post heartfelt message on SM but do they really introspect? — Alok Yadav (@iamalokyadav19) March 23, 2023

Like we won that series last night so my joy — jonyRao (@jonyRao7) March 23, 2023

How to see smile on there faces 🥺🥺🧿🧿 — ruhi (@ruhi_r21) March 23, 2023

Happiness after loosing series — Shiva ganesh reddy (@Shivaganeshred6) March 23, 2023

India was off to a flying start in the 50-over assignment, courtesy of their victory in the first ODI by five wickets, playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. As Rohit Sharma returned to the team for the second ODI, India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss. The Men In Blue then lost the third ODI by 21 runs to suffer their first ODI series loss in home soil since 2019.