'Why So Happy?': Team India's Reaction After ODI Series Loss To Australia Lambasted

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was subject to heavy criticism for their reaction after losing the three-match ODI series against Australia by 1-2.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Image: @umran_malik_1/Instagram


The Indian cricket team became the talk of the town for the cricketing world on Wednesday, after losing the ODI series to Australia by 1-2 at their home soil. While India’s batting struggles were left exposed in the final two matches, the team faced criticism for another reason. As the ODI series concluded, a group picture of the Indian team started circulating on social media, which left fans furious.

The picture was first shared by young Indian pacer Umran Malik on his Instagram stories before it started making rounds on Twitter. In the picture, the Indian players and support staff can be seen posing for a photo with much excitement. The players, including captain Rohit Sharma, and former captain Virat Kohli alongside the head coach Rahul Dravid was seen smiling.

'Don't know where this team is going': Fans lash out at India after ODI series loss

As the picture went viral on Twitter, Indian cricket fans lashed out at the team for their smiling faces despite consecutive losses in the ODI series. It is worth noting that following the conclusion of Australia’s tour of India 2022, the Indian players now depart to their respective franchises for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The team will now reunite for the ICC World Test Championship final that will be played after IPL 2023 concludes.

Having said that, here’s a look at Team India’s viral picture and the reactions it received on social media.

India was off to a flying start in the 50-over assignment, courtesy of their victory in the first ODI by five wickets, playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. As Rohit Sharma returned to the team for the second ODI, India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss. The Men In Blue then lost the third ODI by 21 runs to suffer their first ODI series loss in home soil since 2019.

