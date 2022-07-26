Team India Rope In Mental Conditioning Expert From 2011 World Cup-winning Support Staff

Team India have reportedly roped in a mental conditioning expert, with the hope that the individual will help them in their bid to win the T20 World Cup later this year. The competition is set to take place in Australia this year. If the Men in Blue were to win the title, it would only be their second World Cup win in the shortest format of their game, having won the trophy 15 years ago in 2007.

Team India rope in mental conditioning expert

According to ESPNcricinfo, Team India have brought in Paddy Upton as the mental conditioning expert ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Upton was a part of the support staff of the Men in Blue between 2008 and 2011. With India winning the World Cup in 2011, it is believed that roping in a mental conditioning expert ahead of this year's T20 World Cup could help in achieving similar success. Upton has a history of success as he was also part of South Africa's coaching staff in 2013 when they went on to become the top-ranked Test side.

It is pertinent to note that Paddy Upton is not the only mental conditioning expert Team India have roped in, as previously, they also got in Rudi Webster prior to the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean and Sandy Gordon in 2003. More recently, they got in sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare for the Indian women's team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

India looking to whitewash ODI series 3-0 against West Indies

Meanwhile, Team India, who are currently touring the West Indies, will be looking to top up a world-record-winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies on Wednesday. India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies -- the most against a team. Upton will join the squad in West Indies for the limited-overs series.

India vs West Indies squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

(Inputs from PTI)