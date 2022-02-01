Team India Set To Make Historic ODI Record, To Become 1st Team To Play 1000 ODIs

With India set to take on West Indies in the upcoming three-match ODI series, Team India will be playing their 1000th ODI match. They will become the first team in cricket history to achieve that feat. India has played 999 ODI matches so far of which they have won 518, lost 431, tied nine and 41 have ended in no results leaving their win percentage as one of the highest at 54.54%.

A total of nine international cricket teams have played over 500 ODI matches of which just two have a better win percentage than India which are Australia at 63.66 and South Africa at 63.75. Australia has played 958 matches and won 581, lost 334, tied nine and 34 have ended in no result. South Africa on the other hand have 638 ODI matches and won 391, lost 221, tied six and 20 have ended in no result. The other six teams to have played over 500 matches are Pakistan with 936, Sri Lanka with 870, England with 761, New Zealand with 775, West Indies with 834 and Zimbabwe with 541.

The ODI series will begin on February 6, the second ODI match will be played on February 9 and the third and final one will be played on February 11. All three of the matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The IND vs WI T20I series will begin on February 16, the second T20I match will be played on February 18 and the third and final one will be played on February 20. The entire T20I series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

India vs West Indies: West Indies' ODI Squad

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India vs West Indies: Team India's ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Image: BCCI