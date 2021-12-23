Team India Speedster Reveals True Love For Bowlers And It's Not Taking Wickets

Indian cricketer Chetan Sakariya shared a video on social networking platform Koo on Thursday revealing "true love" for bowlers. Sakariya released a short clip from the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in which he can be seen hitting the ball while playing an inning for his side in a crunch group game. While posting the video on Koo, Sakariya stated that "batting" is bowlers' "true love."

Sakariya hit an unbeaten 25 runs in the match, helping Saurashtra post 223 runs against Uttar Pradesh. Three boundaries and one maximum were part of his 18-ball 25-run knock. In reply, the Karan Sharma-led Uttar Pradesh could amass just 191 runs. Sakariya also took one wicket in the game, which resulted in Saurashtra winning by 32 runs.

Chetan Sakariya's career stats

Sakariya, a regular member of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy squad, made his IPL debut earlier this year after being signed by Rajasthan Royals for an eye-popping price tag of Rs. 1.2 crores. Sakariya wowed everyone with his incredible bowling abilities despite the suffering personal tragedy at home, where his brother died by suicide. Sakariya registered seven wickets in seven games in the first half of the IPL.

A month later, the 23-year-old was rewarded for his IPL performance with his first international call-up for India's tour of Sri Lanka. Sakariya had lost his father to COVID-19 a few days before he was added to India's white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka series. Sakariya appeared in two T20Is and one ODI throughout the series, however, he failed to impress with his performance, taking only three wickets.

Sakariya will next be seen in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy's second semi-final encounter, in which Saurashtra will face Tamil Nadu. The match is scheduled to be played on December 24 at Jaipur's KL Saini Stadium. In the six matches that Sakariya has played so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 edition, the left-handed pacer has picked eight wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/29 against Delhi. He had also picked two wickets in the previous game against Jharkhand but conceded 51 runs.

Image: RajasthanRoyals/Instagram