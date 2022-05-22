Team India Squads For 5 T20I Series Vs SA And 5th Test Vs England Announced By BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series at home against South Africa, which begins on June 9. At the same time, the cricket governing body also announced a 17-member Test squad, which will be up against England in the fifth Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

All-format skipper Rohit Sharma, and former skipper Virat Kohli are two of the senior players who don’t feature in the T20I squad against the Proteas team but are included in the Test squad against England.

Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up

In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul will lead the national team in the home series, while Rishabh Pant has been chosen as his deputy. Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has been recalled for the international duty, alongside allrounder Hardik Pandya, after both players scripted their revivals in the Indian Premier League 2022. Youngster Umran Malik has been also given a place in the 18-man squad, as a direct result of his fierce pace bowling in the IPL.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa. The selection committee has also named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1,” BCCI said while announcing the squads.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be the deputy to Rohit in the Test match vs England, as Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Gill are included in the squad alongside Virat Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara also returns to the team on the back of his stellar form in county cricket, after missing the last Test series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane has been left out of the squad, after he was ruled out the IPL 2022 due to an injury. Having said that, here’s a look at India’s Test squad against England and the T20I squad against South Africa.

A look at Team India's squad-

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

(Image: bcci.tv/AP)