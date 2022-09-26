Team India Star Taniya Bhatia Robbed In London; Takes On Hotel & ECB Over Lack Of Security

Indian women's cricket team wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia has slammed England's Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale after her bag and jewellery were stolen. She has expressed hope that the hotel management carries out a quick investigation after she was stunned by the lack of security at the England Cricket Board's (ECB's) preferred hotel partner.

Taking to her official Twitter account on September 26, Taniya Bhatia wrote,

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. Mariott so unsafe."

Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such a lack of security at ECB's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well."

Following the 24-year-old's complaint, the hotel responded via their Twitter handle and wrote, "Hi Taniya, we are sorry to hear this. Please DM us your name and the email address you made the reservation with and the exact dates of your stay, so we can look into this further."

India women record first whitewash series win over England

The past few days have been nothing short of eventful after a dramatic end was witnessed in the third and final India vs England women ODI at Lord's. India women registered a 16-run win in the third match to clean sweep the series 3-0 to give veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami the perfect farewell.

As for the game, it ended in massive drama after all-rounder Deepti Sharma run out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end after the English star backed up too far from the crease. While the run-out is perfectly legitimate as per ICC's rule changes, it left the cricketing world divided, with most of the English pundits raising concerns about the way India won the match.