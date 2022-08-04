Team India To Appoint New Permanent T20I Vice-captain And Deputy To Rohit Sharma: Report

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be named the new vice-captain of the Indian team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. According to a report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to replace KL Rahul with Hardik as the new vice-captain of the Indian T20I squad. The reports claim that Hardik will be named the Indian deputy when the selectors announce the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya to be India's new T20I vice-captain

“Hardik is a world-class player and it’s great to have him back in the team at full fitness. Whether he will be named vice-captain is up to the selectors. But he is already a leader in the group. As an all-rounder, he understands both situations. He has outstanding leadership skills and we saw that in the IPL. He will surely do well,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

India's recently-concluded two-match T20I series against Ireland featured Hardik as the team's captain. Hardik led India to a 2-0 series victory. He was named Gujarat Titans' captain in their inaugural season of the Indian Premier League and guided the franchise to their first championship the same year. The Titans took the top spot on the points table following the conclusion of the league stage and went on to win the championship under Hardik's direction.

Where is KL Rahul?

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been out of the national setup for the past few months due to an injury and his subsequent contraction of COVID-19 disease. He was recently left out of the ODI squad named for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and did not play against England and West Indies either. Rahul was supposed to return to the Indian squad for the away series against West Indies but his COVID-19 diagnosis ruled him out of the team.

Rahul recently issued a statement about his fitness and said his aim is to recover quickly and be available for selection as soon as possible. Rahul said he cannot wait to make a return to the national team. Rahul was named the vice-captain of the Indian squad earlier this year after Virat Kohli stepped down and Rohit Sharma was named his replacement.

Image: Twitter/BCCI