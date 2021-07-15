Team India To Face County Championship XI In Practice Match At Durham From July 20-22

It has been announced that Team India would be playing a warm-up match against the Counties Select XI between July 20-22 at Durham. This news has officially been confirmed by Durham Cricket Club on their official Twitter handle.

Emirates Riverside will host a County Championship XI v India in a three-day behind closed doors warm up game starting on Tuesday.



This game will be available to watch via Durham Cricket youtube.#ForTheNorth #TeamIndia #IndiaCricket — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 14, 2021

At the same time, the Durham Cricket Club has also posted a special message for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

This will be a much-needed practice session for the Indian team as they gear up to face England in a gruelling five-match Test series starting August 4. Virat Kohli & Co. were last seen in on-field action during the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Kane Williamson & Co. registered a convincing eight-wicket win on the reserve day as Team India's quest for an ICC title prolonged.

India would now be hoping to beat Joe Root & Co. in their own backyard whereas, the hosts would be eager to avenge the away series loss against Kohli & Co. England who had toured India earlier this year were tasted bitter defeat across formats ( 3-1 Tests, 3-2 T20Is & 2-1 ODIs respectively).

India tour of England

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.