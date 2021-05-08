Team India To Get Vaccinated Before Heading To England; Ganguly & Shah To Attend WTC Final

With Team India set to board the plane on June 2 for a marathon tour of the United Kingdom, the BCCI has said that all players will be inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines before their departure. As per PTI sources, members of the Indian Cricket Team will be administered with the Covishield vaccine, as it would make it easier for them to receive the same COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, which has been produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca. Players and support staff will first undergo an eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai before leaving for the UK, where they are set to play New Zealand in the World Test Championship finale.

After completing their quarantine in Mumbai, the touring party will have to undergo 10-day soft isolation in the United Kingdom. During the soft quarantine, members of the Indian squad will be allowed to train as they will be isolated at the Hotel Hilton of the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where the WTC final is set to be played. PTI sources have said that the BCCI is still negotiating the quarantine period with UK officials.

"Indian team will have eight days of hard quarantine (confined to hotel rooms) in India with mandatory negative RT-PCR reports on the second, fourth and seventh day required to board the flight," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Saturday.

"Since we have a bubble to bubble transfer, it needs to be seen if the duration of the 10-day quarantine can be reduced a bit. However, players during soft quarantine can go for training. In any case, Hotel Hilton where the teams will be put up in Southampton is a part of the Ageas Bowl property," the source added.

In case it's a 10-day quarantine, the Indians will be allowed to move around the city from June 13 while the WTC final against New Zealand will start on June 18. It is also learnt that looking at the length of the tour, players' families will accompany them. As per PTI sources, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are also expected to fly to the United Kingdom for the WTC final. With proposals of remaining IPL games being held in England doing rounds, the top BCCI officials could be expected to bring up the discussion during their visit to England.

BCCI announces squad for WTC final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship and India tour of England. Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-Test series.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

