Team India's 15-member Squad For WTC Final Declared; KL Rahul, Mayank, Shardul Miss out

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the historic event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand. Notably, BCCI has sent a 20-man squad to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England.

The 15-member squad of Team India for WTC Final

The 15-man squad of Team India includes: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vhari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

India's 20-man squad for WTC final and England series

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha. (names in bold miss out on final 15)

New Zealand Announces 15-Man Squad For WTC Final

Earlier, New Zealand on Tuesday announced a 15-man squad for the final match of the World Test Championship against India, in Southampton from June 18-22.

New Zealand's 15-man squad for World Test Championship (WTC) Final Against India: Kane Williamson, Tom Blendle, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

ICC announces WTC Final Winning prize

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in an official release announced that the winners of the much-awaited ICC WTC Final between India Vs New Zealand will take home a purse of $1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game. The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC Standings Powered by MRF Tyres is $450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each.

