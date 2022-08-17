Team India's 2023-27 FTP Cycle Announced, No Series Vs Pakistan; Check Full Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-27 cycle. The number of international games for the 12 full member nations of the apex cricketing body has increased in comparison to the previous cycle. The 12 members will play a total of 777 international matches in the 2023-27 FTP cycle compared to the 694 in the last one. The 12 countries will play 173 Tests, 281 ODIs, and 323 T20Is during the period.

“I’d like to thank our Members for the effort that has gone into creating this FTP for the next four years. We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of the game, with an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket and this FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish," ICC GM of Cricket Wasim Khan said.

Team India's 2023-27 FTP cycle

India are scheduled to play a total of 141 international matches in the five-year period from 2023 to 2027. It is the third highest number of matches played by any nation during the ongoing cycle of FTP. For the first time in over 30 years, India and Australia will play two five-match Test series against one another, both of which will be part of the next cycle of the World Test Championship from 2025-27. India will also play two five-match Test series against England in January 2024 and June 2025.

As usual, India will not be playing any bilateral series against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023-27 FTP cycle. India are slated to play four full tri-format series from July 2023 to January 2027. India will play the four full tri-format series once each against West Indies and New Zealand and twice against South Africa.

Date Opposition Venue Test ODI T20I June 2022 South Africa Home 5 June 2022 Ireland Away 2 July 2022 England Away 1 3 3 July-August 2022 West Indies Away 3 5 August 2022 Zimbabwe Away 3 September 2022 Australia Home 3 Sept-Oct 2022 South Africa Home 3 3 November 2022 New Zealand Away 3 3 December 2022 Bangladesh Away 2 3 January 2023 Sri Lanka Home 3 3 January 2023 New Zealand Home 3 3 February 2023 Australia Home 4 3 July 2023 West Indies Away 2 3 3 September 2023 Australia Home 3 November 2023 Australia Home 5 December 2023 South Africa Away 2 3 3 January 2024 England Home 5 July 2024 Sri Lanka Away 3 3 September 2024 Bangladesh Home 2 3 October 2024 New Zealand Home 3 November 2024 Australia Away 5 January 2025 England Home 3 5 June 2025 England Away 5 August 2025 Bangladesh Away 3 3 October 2025 West Indies Home 2 Oct-Nov 2025 Australia Away 3 5 November 2025 South Africa Home 2 3 5 January 2026 New Zealand Home 3 5 June 2026 Afghanistan Home 1 3 July 2026 England Away 3 5 August 2026 Sri Lanka Away 2 September 2026 Afghanistan Away 3 October 2026 West Indies Home 3 5 Oct-Nov 2026 New Zealand Away 2 3 5 December 2026 Sri Lanka Home 3 3 January 2027 Australia Home 5

Image: BCCI