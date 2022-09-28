Team India's Batting Coach Heaps Praise On Arshdeep, Backs Him To Bowl Well In Death Overs

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has heaped praise on left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh as he backed him to bowl well in the death overs for the Indian cricket team. While speaking to reporters at the pre-series press conference on Tuesday, Rathour said the team management is very happy with the way Arshdeep is progressing at the international level, adding that the pacer has shown the temperament and composure to handle pressure and bowl well in difficult conditions.

India's batting coach impressed with Arshdeep

"At this level, we are not really telling them anything. Arsh has been doing pretty well in the IPL in the last 2-3 years and he has done well bowling in the death overs. We just support them to follow their plans, and strengths and they know where to bowl to each batter. They have their own plans, their own way of bowling to batters,” Rathour said.

"As team management, we just have discussions to back their strengths and whatever the team plans are. No specific areas but for a young kid who has just come into international cricket, so far he has shown the temperament and composure to handle pressure and bowl well in difficult conditions. So as far we are concerned, we are pretty happy with the way he is progressing," he added.

Arshdeep Singh's performance for India

Arshdeep has represented India in 11 T20 Internationals since making his debut against England in July this year. The left-arm pacer has picked 14 wickets at an average of 20.14 and an economy rate of 7.38 with the best bowling figure of 3/12. Arshdeep has been phenomenal with the ball whenever the captain has asked him to bowl in death overs.

Arshdeep was part of the Indian squad during the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He received a lot of trolling on social media after dropping a match-defining catch against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the competition. Arshdeep was asked to bowl the final over in the same match, where he had to defend 7 runs off just 6 balls. The 23-year-old showed great composure and almost finished the game for his country but seven runs eventually proved to be a very less score to defend as Pakistan completed the chase with 1 ball remaining.

Arshdeep is part of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He will next be seen in action during a three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting September 28. The first match is slated to be played at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Image: AP

