Team India's Cricket Calendar 2022: From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup, Check Out Full List

The year 2021 saw Indian men's cricket go through a lot of highs and lows, both on and off the field, including a change of captain in the white-ball format. Last year saw highs of series win in Australia before the lows of crashing out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

The year 2022 will witness the Men in Blue once again on the road, which include the T20 World Cup in Australia. We take a look at Indian men's cricket calendar for 2022.

India men's cricket calendar 2022: Detailed schedule

Indian men's cricket schedule for 2022 sees the Men in Blue start with the 2nd Test match against South Africa before taking on Proteas in the 3-match ODI series where KL Rahul will lead the team in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma.

The series after South Africa will be followed by the home series against West Indies and an away series against Sri Lanka. India are scheduled to begin their home season against West Indies on February 6. The Caribbean team will be touring the country to play three Tests and as many T20Is. Following the completion of West Indies series, Team India will host Sri Lanka in March for two Tests and three T20Is.

After the series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the Indian players will take part in IPL 2022, which has now been expanded to 10 teams for the upcoming season. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new franchises that will be a part of the cash-rich league. After IPL, India host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, bringing an end to Indian men's cricket team's 2022 schedule at home.

India's overseas commitments start with the England series, where both the teams will play the last Test of the five-match series which was interrupted last year due to Covid cases in the Indian camp. Following the one-off Test match, both the teams will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The series will start from July 1 and will end on July 17.

After England, Team India will be heading to West Indies for the first time since 2019. The Indian team will take on the Windies in a three-match T20I and ODI series.

After finishing the commitment in West Indies, Team India will head to Srilanka and will play in the Asia Cup, which was postponed last year due to COVID. After the Asia Cup, India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, will head to Australia for T20 World Cup.

The former champions will look to end their trophy drought during the 2022 edition, which will take place between October 16 to November 13. After the T20 World Cup, Team India will travel to Bangladesh, although the schedule of the tour is yet to be out.