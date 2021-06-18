Team India's Fielding Coach R Sridhar Lauds Shafali Verma, Says 'She Reminds Us Of Sehwag'

Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar on Friday could not resist himself from praising young sensation, Shafali Verma after she went on a record-breaking spree on day 3 against England. Speaking at the press conference after India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 was called off due to heavy rain, R Sridhar lauded Shafali Verma and even said that India men's cricket team in their free time remain glued to the India vs England Test match.

R Sridhar finds shades of 'Sehwag' in Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma on Friday became the youngest woman cricketer to score consecutive half-centuries on her debut. Reacting to this, Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar the virtual press conference said, "Shafali, so much reminds us of Viru (Virender Sehwag), doesn't she? The way she plays and her mindset is so clear, so we are enjoying the innings from Shafali. I wish she had got a hundred in the first innings."

"And well played to both Smriti (Mandhana) and Shafali, what a rollicking start they gave us in the first innings and unfortunately, we couldn't capitalise on that, but great test match going there," added Sridhar.

Sridhar also said that he and Team India have not missed the girls' game right from day one. "We have not missed a bit of the girls' game right from day one. We have almost seen it, whenever we can except for the times we were out for practise. All of us have seen the game, it has been live going on in our rooms, in our team room, in our breakfast area and even today, when we are (were) for the rain to stop, all of us were sitting together and watching the girl's game and encouraging our girls," he said.

The fielding coach also loved the Bristol pitch, where the Women's Test is being played. "Looking at the wicket, we thought, maybe we could play the finals there. The ball is turning a bit, so we (are) just wondering if we shift the finals from here to Bristol, what do you reckon," he quipped.

Shafali Verma goes on a record-breaking spree

Shafali Verma on Friday became the fourth ever and youngest woman cricket to score consecutive half-centuries on Test debut. Not only this, Shafali broke the Indian record for the highest score on women's Test debut. She overtook Chanderkanta Kaul's tally of 75 against New Zealand in 1995. The 17-year-old cricketer also became the first Indian woman to hit a six on her Test debut. Notably, Shafali also equalled the record for most sixes by a woman in a Test innings. She hit 2 massive sixes in Bristol, equalling Alyssa Healy and Lauren Winfield-Hill's joint record.

