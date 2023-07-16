Team India's hero from the 2007 T20 World Cup spotted helping people amid heavy floods

Whenever Indian cricket fans mull over the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, nostalgia seems to take over the functioning brain of the enthusiasts and what comes forward is that incredible final between India and Pakistan. The famous phrase of Ravi Shastri "Sreesanth takes it, India wins" is still fresh in the minds of those who experienced the glorious victory live. While Yuvraj Singh's exceptional knocks in that tournament, Gautam Gambhir's outstanding innings of 75 runs in the final, RP Singh's marvelous bowling spells, and MS Dhoni's astute leadership skills were the pillars behind India's famous world cup win, but there was one more un-sung hero whose name disappeared from the mainstream after the culmination of the tournament. You may have guessed his name and while his stink with cricket is over he is still serving the nation with his utmost might.

3 things you need to know

India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni

It was a combined effort of the team that resulted in India attaining glory

North India is currently enduring severe floods

Also Read | Stuart Broad Reveals His Master Plan Against David Warner After Dismissing Him 17 Times

Joginder Sharma last over hero

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, there were specific roles assigned to each player of Team India and when it comes to bowling the last year, Dhoni had zeroed in on Joginder Sharma in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Sharma bowled the final over of both Semi-final and Final in the WC and stood up to the challenge when the pressure was at an extent. Following his World Cup heroics, the pacer switched his career path and became a civil servant. He is a part of the Haryana Police and is currently posted as DSP in Ambala.

Also Read | Ex-cricketer Surpised By The Inclusion Of 2023 T20I WC Team Member In Asian Games Squad

Joginder Sharma helping citizens cope with floods

Recently, the former India international gave a glimpse of his duty and shared an image of himself trying to help the people in the ongoing floods in Punjab and the surrounding states. The DSP can be seen interacting with other individuals, while his feet are submerged in water. Here's what he posted.

A native of Rohtak, Joginger Sharma played for Haryana in the domestic circuit. He made his debut for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2004. He represented India in 4 ODIs and as many T20s, picking up 5 wickets in the process.