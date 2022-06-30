Team India's Likely Playing XI: Who Will Replace Rohit Sharma In ENG Vs IND Fifth Test?

India and England will play a one-off Test match from July 1 to July 5. India and England played a five-match series last year that included the lone Test. However, the fifth match of the series was postponed until 2022 after several members of the Indian squad returned positive COVID-19 results ahead of the game. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match contest, the finale of which is slated to take place from Friday onwards.

Meanwhile, the Indian team suffered a massive blow even before the start of the postponed Test. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, tested positive for COVID, casting doubt on his ability to play in the game. Rohit Sharma's participation is the big question that the Indian team management must address before the match. Although Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has said a decision on Rohit's participation has yet to be made, speculations about his replacement are already started gaining traction.

ENG vs IND: Mayank brought in as Rohit's cover

Despite being brought in to replace Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal is unlikely to play in the one-off Test due to a lack of preparation. One of Hanuma Vihari or KS Bharat is expected to open the batting for India alongside Shubman Gill. Both players participated in the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire from June 23 to June 26, giving them plenty of practice time before the fifth Test. KS Bharat was tried as an opener by the Indian team management during the practice game, where he was largely successful.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be named the captain of the side in case Rohit Sharma misses out on the fifth Test. Bumrah had earlier held the position of the Indian vice-captain during an ODI series against South Africa.

India Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin (depending on weather conditions), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India's squad for one-off Test

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/AP