Team India's New Skipper Rohit Sharma To Be Felicitated By Mumbai Cricket Association

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to felicitate cricketer Rohit Sharma after he was named as the skipper of the Indian national team across formats. Back in November, the 34-year-old took over as India’s T20I captain after Virat Kohli relinquished captaincy responsibilities following the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"In today’s Apex Council Meeting decision passed Rohit Sharma will be felicitated for becoming captain of all three formats," an MCA official was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI). Recently, Rohit also helped India become the ICC’s No.1 ranked T20I team.

Following Kohli stepping down as skipper, Rohit was anointed as the ODI skipper as well, but he missed out on leading the team in the South Africa tour. In his absence, KL Rahul led the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series wherein India lost 0-3. However, the Nagpur-born Sharma captained the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Rohit also played some brilliant knocks with the bat.

Recently, Rohit Sharma was also named as the skipper of the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka. Kohli resigned as the captain of the Test side after India lost the South Africa series 1-2. The MCA has now decided to felicitate the veteran cricketer.

MCA to also felicitate India U19 cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The MCA also decided to felicitate batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was a part of the victorious India U-19 team in the 2022 U-19 World Cup hosted by West Indies. "Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be felicitated by MCA with a cash prize of Rs one lakh and momento," the MCA spokesperson added.

The 16-year-old was the leading run-scorer for the Boys in Blue in the mega event. In six matches, Raghuvanshi notched 278 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 89.38.

His top score of 144 off 120 balls with 22 fours and four sixes came against Uganda on January 22 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. In that game, he was also involved in a 206-run stand with Raj Bawa. He also racked up a half-century against Ireland at the same venue.

