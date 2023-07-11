Team India's official photoshoot in new Test jersey before Windies series | WATCH

Ahead of the start of India vs West Indies 2-match Test series. scheduled to start from July 12, 2023, members of Team India were seen brandishing the new Test jersey. BCCI recently onboarded Adidas as the official partner of Team India and Dream 11 as the official sponsor of the team. From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to young lad Yashavi Jaiswal, all were seen in a visual dropped by BCCI.

India will take on West Indies in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5T20s, starting from Jyly 13, 2023

Many new faces have been included in the side for the tour

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the side after WTC 2023 final loss

BCCI posts video of Team India in new Test Jersey before the start of Ind vs WI series

Team India is in Dominica and is awaiting the start of the 1st Test. In the meanwhile, the players are busy with some important prerequisites and some stylish visuals have appeared which gives a hint at how players will look when they will grace the field from July 13. As the new jersey was already unveiled a while ago and now the new avatar of the outfit which showcases Dream11 written in the front, has been released.

In a video released by BCCI, the smiling faces of Team India could be seen as they flaunt around in the 1.09-long clip. From youngsters to old guards of the team, all are apparently excited to wear the new jersey and can be seen in a joyous mood in the possibly behind the scene video. Here's the short clip.

Lights 💡

Camera 📸

Action ⏳



A sneak peek of #TeamIndia's headshots session as they get ready for some gripping red-ball cricket 😎#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/YVbbLAE5Ea — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2023

India vs West Indies: Preview

A total of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, will be played in the tour. The series is seen as a key practice for Team India before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, the team needs to stay wary of a major injury. For West Indies, the objective might be different as they could not qualify for the WC 2023 scheduled to take place in India in October and November. However, Windies can still achieve pride and disseminate a statement by getting better of India.