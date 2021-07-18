'Team India's Preparation Ahead Of Practice Match Was About Regrouping': Mayank Agarwal

Team India's preparation for their upcoming practice match against the County championship XI team is in full swing ahead as both the sides will take on each other at Durham from July 22. This will be the first time post the World Test Championship final loss that Indian players will be stepping onto the field. Earlier the players were given a 20-day break as they prepare to take on England in a five-match Test series post this warm-up fixture.

BCCI twitter handle post Indian team practice session video

The BCCI Twitter handle on Sunday posted a video in which test opener Mayank Agarwal can be seen giving an insight into the team's preparation before the warm-up fixture. The right-handed batsman in the video revealed how the first training session was all about regrouping and easing into things. He said "It was good to regroup and come to the Durham Cricket Ground. It was not a very heavy session. But it was a session where all of us got together, regrouped, did the warm-ups together and played some football. We just want to ease into things,"

The video features India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and KL Rahul batting in the nets while Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami had a bowling session. The Indian team arrived in Durham on July 14 for the practice match which will be played behind closed doors.

India vs England Test series 2021 schedule

Team India will be coming into the Test series against England after losing the WTC final against the New Zealand team. Virat Kohli and co will look to hit the ground running and claim series win against England in their own backyard. The India vs England five-match Test series will get underway from August 4. As per the schedule, Trent Bridge will host the first Test from August 4-8, while Lord's will be hosting the second Test from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

