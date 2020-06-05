WATCH: Team India's 'Rockstar' Jemimah Rodrigues Offers Sneak-peek Into Her Lockdown

Team India's 'Rockstar' Jemimah Rodrigues offered a sneak-peek of her drill during the COVID-forced lockdown and revealed that she had gone back to 'knocking around a plastic ball' in order to stay in touch with cricket. Joining Republic TV on Friday, Jemimah Rodrigues said that after spending some quality time with her family for over two months now, she was raring to get back on the field. Jemimah Rodrigues urged fans to make fitness a routine of life as it is one of the best ways to take care of oneself.

She also spoke about how the quarantine had taught her that a lot can be made from very little, speaking about how she was getting help from her dad and plastic balls while practicing cricket in their 'small home', was watching a lot of Netflix and even baked a cake for her mother's birthday which was on Thursday. Rodrigues has also shown herself to be multi-talented to a very impressive degree, with a video of her performing songs with her Ukelele going viral.

(Watch the full interaction in the video above)

Image credits: AP