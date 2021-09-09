Team India's RT-PCR Report Returns Negative After Support Staff Tests Positive For COVID

Amid uncertainty looming over India-England fifth Test, the RT-PCR report of Virat Kohli & Co has returned negative. As per ESPNcricinfo, the RT-PCR report of the rest of the Team India squad has returned negative. Uncertainty over the start of the India-England Manchester Test started to loom after the team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the COVID. However, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on this.

As per sources, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had asked the BCCI to forfeit the final Test after Yogesh Parmar had tested positive.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was unsure if the fifth Test match between India and England would go ahead as planned. During a book launch event in Kolkata, Ganguly said they don't know if the match will happen at the moment but said he would like to see the team play on September 10.

It is pertinent to mention that, during the Oval Test, Team India's support staff members, including the head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar, and bowling coach Bharat Arun, were forced to isolate themselves after testing positive for COVID.

Shami Declared Fit For Manchester Test

Before Team India's assistant physio tested positive, the BCCI had declared that pacer Mohammad Shami is fit to play the Manchester Test after missing the England vs India fourth Test at the Oval as the team decided to give him rest to the pacer and treat his niggles. "Shami is fit. And when Shami is fit, he is an automatic choice," a senior BCCI official aware of the developments, told PTI, hinting at the possibility of the playing returning into the XI.

India-England Series

Currently, India is already 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at the Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs.

Then, India recently crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs. Even if the fifth match goes ahead as planned and England wins, the series will end in a draw as the hosts are currently trailing behind. The fifth Test match is scheduled to start on Friday, September 10, at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester.

(Image Credits: AP)