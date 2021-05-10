Team India's Second String To Get Sri Lanka Chance In July Tour As Kohli & Gang Head To UK

Team India is all set to play three one-day internationals and three T20Is as they will be touring Sri Lanka in July. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed an itinerary to the BCCI and it sees both teams locking horns in three ODIs first, followed by the T20I matches. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, 19 and it will be followed by the T20I series running from July 22-27.

As per the itinerary, India's white-ball squad would arrive in Sri Lanka on July 5 and will depart on July 28. Team India will have to serve a week-long quarantine which will be split into two sets. The first quarantine set says visitors have to go undergo three days of hard quarantine inside their rooms followed by four days where the squad can train but with their movement strictly restricted to just the hotel and the ground. The report also suggests that to keep the safety of the bio-bubble in mind, it is almost certain that the series will be played behind closed doors.

Notably, BCCI recently announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship and 5 matches test series against England. Therefore, none of India's players who are a part of the travelling group for the World Test Championship final and the England Test series will be part of the Sri Lanka series. Team India's preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the UK -- from June 18 -- will start on May 25 when they enter the bio-bubble created for them here in India itself. The 8-day bubble will be followed by another 10-days quarantine in the UK before the boys take on the Kiwis in Southampton.

Team India's Schedule For WTC Final & England Tour

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

(Image Credits: PTI)