Team India's 'spectacular Batting' Performance In 2nd T20I Impresses Stuart Broad

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has said that he is impressed with Team India's spectacular batting display against England in the second T20I that was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday where the hosts staged a remarkable comeback to keep the series alive.

'It was spectacular batting': Stuart Broad

“It was spectacular batting; it did look like batting got a little bit easier, but that doesn’t take anything away from the style of the cricket shots that were played. It was beautiful to watch, to be honest. And that’s quite hard to say as an England fan,” said Broad while speaking to Sky Sports. READ | Virat Kohli believes THIS player overshadowed his efforts in India's 2nd T20I win

"England set a competitive total. They might have wanted a few more, but it did look like the pitch was quite hard to score in the initial stages. But India pretty much cruised home. As soon as Kohli gets in, he makes batting look easy. You know he is such a big wicket; they would be disappointed that they missed a chance off him, although that was an incredibly tough one for Jos Buttler,” England's red-ball specialist added.

Virat Kohli's enterprising knock helps India level the T20I series

The pressure was Kohli straightaway as he came out to bat early after India had lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the very first over without troubling the scorers in their stiff run chase of 165. VK took his time but then meant business once he got set. He added a 94-run second-wicket stand with debutant Ishan Kishan (56) before the latter was dismissed after which the batting megastar found his rhythm and went after the England bowlers along with Rishabh Pant who played a stellar cameo of a 13-ball 26.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 49-ball 73 at a strike rate of almost 149 including five boundaries and three maximums as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare as they levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Earlier, India had restricted England to 164/6 from their 20 overs riding on a brilliant 35-ball 46 from opener Jason Roy after winning the toss and bowling first. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the picks of the bowlers for India with two wickets apiece.