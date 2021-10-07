Team India’s Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webb To Step Down After T20 World Cup

Team India's strength & conditioning coach Nick Webb on Thursday announced that he will step down from his post after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Nick Webb took to his social networking handles and announced his retirement in a long note. Nick, hailing from New Zealand, in his long note cited the quarantine protocols enforced by the Jacinda Ardern government as the reason behind his decision.

It is pertinent to mention that Team India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri's contract will also end after the upcoming T20 World Cup, and reports suggest that Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, and others are in the fray to become the new coach of Team India. BCCI had appointed Nick Webb in 2019 after Shankar Basu’s stint ended following the ODI World Cup in England.

Nick Webb's parting note as Team India's strength & conditioning coach

Webb in his long note expressed his gratitude to the Indian Cricket Team and reflected upon his journey with the team in which the team created history. Webb further wrote that he has informed the BCCI that he will not be seeking an extension for his contract after the T20 World Cup. He also expressed his wish to spend more time with his family and outlined New Zealand's quarantine norms which has driven him to this decision.

"I have recently informed the BCCI that I will not be seeking an extension of my contract following the T20 World Cup. This has not been an easy decision but ultimately I must put my family first. The current COVID restrictions for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter NZ is the primary reason. While these restrictions may ease in the future, the uncertainty of this happening moving forward along with potential 5-8 month stints at a time away from my family has made it unsustainable for me past the T20 World Cup," wrote Nick Webb.

Furthermore, Webb wrote that he doesn't know what the future holds, but he is certain that he will be doing everything to guide the Indian Cricket Team 'to the big dance at the T20 World Cup'.

T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup is slated to take place from m 17 October to 14 November in the UAE & Oman. Team India will be starting off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 with the match set to begin live at 7:30 PM IST. Seven India vs Pakistan matches have taken place in World Cup history with the 'Men in Blue' winning them all.

(Image: nick.webby/Instagram)