Team India’s 87-year Old Superfan Charulata Patel Passes Away

The 87-year old lady who garnered overnight attention across the country after watching the Indian team play in last year’s World Cup passed away on January 13. Mrs Charulata Patel had won almost everyone’s heart after she went to the stadium to see Team India’s match against Bangladesh.

Not only the fans but cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also stunned by her enthusiasm. In fact, after the match against Bangladesh ended, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had walked up to her to seek her blessings.

Charulata Patel’s official Instagram profile confirmed the news of her passing away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30 pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it’s true ‘small things come in small packages’ our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world," the post read.

Here's The Note Virat Kohli Penned For The 87-year-old

Team India's superfan Charulatha Patel was present at Headingley, Leeds cheering for India as they took on Sri Lanka in the final game of the group stage in the ongoing World Cup. Skipper Virat Kohli had promised match tickets for the 87-year-old after India's previous encounter with Bangladesh, a gesture that was hailed by fans and former cricketers.

The viral sensation had her tickets sponsored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Virat Kohli and had a special message written from the skipper for the superfan. Kohli had said that it was an inspiring sight to see the fan watch the game with such love and passion and hoped that the fan would enjoy the game with her family.

Take a look at the picture below:

BCCI: Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain Virat Kohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19(Pictures courtesy- BCCI) pic.twitter.com/8f1N7gqkV2 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

