T20 World Cup: Team India's Official Jersey For T20 WC Launched By BCCI

Team India's jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup has been unveiled by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Virat Kohli-led side. The jersey has been revealed during an online event conducted by the BCCI and apparel brand MPL Sports. The new navy blue jersey will be sported by Virat Kohli and Co. in the upcoming T20 World Cup and international matches thereafter. The jersey is made up of iconic Team India colours of Blue and Orange.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.



Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

MPL Sports had become the official kit sponsor of Team India in November 2020 after BCCI's contract with American sports brand Nike expired. After securing the deal with the BCCI, MPL Sports immediately caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts in India as it launched a kit for the Men in Blue that was inspired by the 1992 Cricket World Cup jersey.

T20 World Cup

India, the inaugural T20 champions, secured a direct place in the Super 12 round of the upcoming ICC event courtesy of their superior rankings. India is all set to start its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24. India will play its next game against New Zealand on October 31. The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in India but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI decided to move the competition to the UAE. The final match of the tournament is slated to be held on November 14.

Team India squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Travelling reserves: Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar.

Image: BCCI/Twitter