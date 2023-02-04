Team India's Women Team Players Dance To The Tunes Of Viral 'Tum Tum' Challenge - WATCH

Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start later this month, India Women’s team is on a tour of South Africa for a T20 Tri-Series. Before the World Cup, the team is seemingly ticking the physical as well as the psychological aspect of fitness as a clip displays members of the Women’s Team twirling on the 'Tum Tum' dance trend. The international tour is an unstated tour to solidify the practice for the forthcoming World Cup which will also take place in South Africa.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians, which recently bought a team in BCCI’s new initiative, the Women's Premier League (WPL), posted a video of the Women’s Team grooving to the tune of the “Tum Tum” on its Instagram handle with the caption: "Slaying the trend." The video appears to be shot inside the locker room.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 1.4 million views and the numbers are still going up. The number of likes and comments are also ascending on the video.

Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s World Cup preparation

India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has addressed the triumph of the Shefali Verma side’s impeccable win in the Under-19 World Cup and said that the victory comes as a motivation for the senior team.

"The Under-19 team's victory provides added inspiration. Winning any world title is huge and one will always remember this one since it was the inaugural edition of the championship. I congratulate the team for the historic victory and hope we can emulate them in the senior event." wrote Harmanpreet in her column for ICC.

On India’s contention for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Kaur said the team has got the fire-power in the form of young guns like Shefali Verma and Richa Ghosh. The team is counting on them to deliver,

“We have senior players as well as young guns like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, who are fresh from the Indian team's victory at the Under-19 World Cup, play an attractive brand of cricket and now also have enough experience of top-class cricket," she wrote.