Tech Takes Over Cricket! David Miller Gets Meal Delivered By Drone During AUS Vs SA- WATCH

The Australian cricket team is on fire in the lead-up to the 2023 ICC One-Day International World Cup. They started off their five-match ODI series against South Africa on a high note. For the opening game on Thursday, September 8, 2023, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. In 49 overs, South Africa could only muster 222 runs. In their innings, Australia cruised to victory with a score of 225/7 off 40.2 overs.

3 things you need to know

Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets with 58 balls left to play

AUS vs SA 1st ODI match's Player of the Match was given to Marnus Labuschagne

Australia is number one in the ODI rankings, but Pakistan has moved up to second place

AUS vs SA: Drone brings meal for David Miller during the match

True, cricket has embraced technology and occasionally delights viewers with unexpected twists. The official Twitter account for the South African men's national cricket team, Proteas Men, recently uploaded a video of a memorable and humorous scene from a recent game. The post included a drone carrying a food bucket in the middle of a match, showcasing how cricket blends old and new to provide thrilling and unforgettable experiences for spectators and participants.

David Miller appears to have had a truly unique experience during the cricket game. Eating from a drone-delivered food bucket is one of the unusual and unusual ways to eat while watching a sporting event. Talking about the incident, David Miller said:

"Talk about an epic and memorable experience", "I don't think anybody has ever had chicken served in this kind of way.

Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne takes Australia home

On September 7, at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval, Australia defeated South Africa in the opening One Day International (ODI). Australia now leads the five-match ODI series 1-0 due to Labuschagne's 80* runs from 93 deliveries. To set a target, South Africa scored 222 runs in 49 overs during their innings. Their high point was Temba Bavuma's 114-run century. On a difficult wicket, the rest of the South African batting order struggled. Marcus Stoinis (2/20) and Josh Hazlewood (3/41) were Australia's top bowlers in limiting the hosts.

In the first over, Marco Jansen dismissed David Warner for a two-ball duck, turning the tide of the match. Despite Travis Head (33) and Mitchell Marsh (17), Australia was only able to reach 113/7 after 16.3 overs owing to South Africa's pacers. After Cameron Green suffered a head concussion during a power play, Marnus Labuschagne took his position as a concussion sub. He and Ashton Agar (48*) added 112 runs to an important partnership that enabled Australia to complete the task in 40.2 overs. Marnus displayed his batting prowess by hitting eight boundaries in his innings. This outstanding performance demonstrated how crucial Labuschagne is to Australia in ODIs. However, the 2nd ODI of 5 of South Africa vs Australia is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2023.