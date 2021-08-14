'Technical Issues' Is What Went Wrong For Rahane And Pujara At Lord's: VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opened for the Indian cricket team brilliantly at the second Test against England at Lord's. The duo put up a partnership of 126 runs before Rohit was dismissed in the 44th over. Following Rohit's dismissal, James Anderson picked up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Pujara scored just nine runs off 23 balls before he attempted a wild swing at a ball that was bowled way outside off. On the first ball of Day 2, Ajinkya Rahane was caught out by Joe Root after managing just one run.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman gave his take on what went wrong for the two saying that it all boiled down to technical issues and their eagerness to score runs.

Laxman shares his thoughts

Saying that Rahane was restless throughout the innings and very indecisive Laxman said that he was not concentrating on the ball but rather on the outcome. The former Indian cricketer then compared Rahane's dismissal to the ones in Australia saying that they all happened in a very similar fashion.

"A mixture of technical issues and eagerness to score. We saw even in the first innings at Nottingham, the way he (Rahane) was restless till the time was there on the crease, eventually, he was run out. Even today (he had) very very tentative footwork. Whenever you are indecisive, whenever you are trying to look at the outcome instead of concentrating on the ball, you always tend to reach out for the ball, especially when you are not high in confidence. You saw Rahane get out in Australia (in) very similar fashion - you talk about Adelaide, you talk about Brisbane." Laxman told ESPNCricinfo.

Both Rahane and Pujara were 'late on the ball'

Laxman then dissected the technical issues both the right-handed batters faced at the crease saying that Pujara was late on the ball and there was no transfer of body weight which led to the dismissal of both Pujara and Rahane.

"If you see the replays very closely you will realise that he was late on the ball. His left foot was still in the air, there was no transfer of body weight. Once there is no transfer of body weight, once you don't take a front foot stride, you are always playing beside the body, which means you are always reaching out towards the ball. Which is what lead to the dismissal of Pujara and it was the same with Rahane," Laxman said.

Laxman added that he hopes the outside noise is not playing on the minds of Pujara and Rahane and that there is always more pressure on established players because there are youngsters waiting to take their spot and that pressure keeps getting more with each low score they hit.

(Image: AP/PTI)