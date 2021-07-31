Technique From Kohli, Analysis From Rohit...: Rishabh Pant On What He Picks Up From Whom

With less than a week to go for India vs England Test series, star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant reflected on his cricketing journey till now and revealed what kinds of advice he takes from senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rishabh Pant, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is fighting fit and ready to play his 22nd Test for India at the very same venue (Trent Bridge), where he had announced his arrival in the Test match arena with a huge six in 2018.

Rishabh Pant on his cricketing journey till now

In a video shared by BCCI TV, Rishabh Pant shed light on his cricketing career which was full of 'ups and downs' and revealed how he learned from his mistakes to become a better cricketer.

"It's been an amazing journey as I have seen lots of ups and downs early in my career. As cricketers, you evolve, learn from your mistakes and improve yourself and come back to the ground and perform well. I am glad that I have learned from my mistakes and I capitalised on whatever opportunity I got after that. I am happy," said Rishabh Pant.

Preparations for #ENGvIND series 👌

Learning from #TeamIndia seniors 👍

Fond memories of 2018 England tour 👏



Ahead of the England Tests, @RishabhPant17 reflects on his cricket journey & more 😎 - by @RajalArora



Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/BKsuDS3afT pic.twitter.com/QFEVW3I69h — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2021

Rishabh Pant on learning from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others

Rishabh Pant said that he is trying to learn from everyone in the leadership group in order to become a better player.

"I talk to Rohit Bhai (Rohit Sharma) a lot -- like talking about the game as what we have done in previous matches and what we could have done. Also what we should look to do and look at possible outcomes in future games. What all I can add to my game," said Pant.

"I also take technical inputs from Virat Bhai (Virat Kohli). Especially playing in England, standing up to stumps or going back. He wants to pick everyone's brains in order to become better," added the 23-year-old Southpaw.

Rishabh Pant on Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin

"I speak to Ravi bhai (Shastri) a lot as he has played enough cricket all over the world. Ash bhai (Ashwin), when he bowls, he has an idea what the batsman's intentions are. So as a batsman, I can ask the bowler as to what he is thinking. As a player, I want to learn from each and every person," said Pant.

"I think as a cricketer, I have evolved in the last one year or so, because (even though) you keep doing your processes right, you don't get results but you have to trust your process and keep doing that again and again. I have been trusting my process and I am getting the results and that's the happy part now," Pant suther stated.

With 1400 plus runs at an average of 43 plus and three hundreds with another 83 dismissals with the gloves, Pant is certainly one of the world's finest young players, who had singlehandedly won the Test series against Australia earlier this year.

India vs England Test Series

The five-match Test series against England is scheduled to start on August 4. Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jayant Yadav could miss out on the first Test as they will have to quarantine after landing in England. The Indian Test squad recently played a three-day practice game against a County Select XI, which ended in a draw as no result emerged following the conclusion of play on Day 3.

(Image Credits: PTI)