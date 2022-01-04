Teenage Virat Kohli's Image With Rahul Dravid Is Going Viral; See Pic

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen posing together in a picture that is recently going viral on social media. In the picture, a teenage Kohli can be seen posing alongside Dravid, who was an Indian cricketer back then. Kohli and Dravid are currently in South Africa, for the India tour which includes three-Test matches and three-ODIs. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans have taken the internet by storm on spotting the young Kohli with Dravid.

Coach and Skipper..Pic of their young age.. looking lovely🤩🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/1XMRsMO9Gt — RS Chase Master King😎 (@ImGRS18Viratian) January 3, 2022

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid working together for Team India

India’s tour of South Africa 2021/22 is the first away assignment for Dravid as the head coach of India. He was appointed as the head coach of India in October 2021, after Ravi Shastri ended his tenure following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. His first assignment was the India vs New Zealand T20I series, followed by the Test series, where he worked for the first time with Kohli, in the capacity of the team’s coach.

Kohli made his international debut for India in 2008, at a time when Dravid was a prominent member of the national side. He played many memorable matches alongside Dravid as a player, before playing under his guidance as India’s skipper. Kohli’s first assignment under Dravid was the second Test against New Zealand, and both individuals now look to help India win the ongoing three-match Test series.

What happened so far in India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

India is currently locking horns with South Africa in the second Test match at Johannesburg, with a 0-1 lead in the series. Kohli was absent from the playing XI of the second Test due to back spasms, while KL Rahul got the chance to lead India. On the match front, the first day of the Test ended with South Africa on 35/1 in 18 overs in their first batting innings trailing India’s first innings score.

Earlier India were restricted on the grand total of 202 runs in the first innings, following a phenomenal show by the Proteas batters. Skipper Rahul scored the maximum of 50 runs for India while Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with important 46 runs. At the time of writing this article, South Africa find themselves on 83/1 after playing 38 overs in their first batting innings.

Image: AP