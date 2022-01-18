Temba Bavuma Names Player With 'X-factor Ability' In IND Vs SA ODI Series; 'no Brainer'

South Africa white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma, speaking to media ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series, hinted at the possibility of Marco Jansen making his ODI debut. Speaking about the tall bowling all-rounder Temba Bavuma said his selection into the squad was a 'No-brainer'

"The world has seen what cricketing abilities he has and his x-factor ability. It was a no-brainer to get him into the white-ball squad. He is a guy who will come strongly into contention when we speak about the team." Temba Bavuma said. Marco Jansen had a great run in his Test debut series picking up 19 scalps which are also the most in a Test series for South Africa since their re-admission to cricket in 1992.

India vs South Africa ODI series: 'QDK has a point to prove'

Skipper Temba Bavuma also spoke about Quinton de Kock who returns to the team after having retired midway through the Test series. The SA skipper said the player will have a point to prove "It is good to see him again. We obviously missed him in the Test team but he has made his decision to retire from the longest format. We respect his decision, having him back has been good. Quinton will have a point to prove and I am sure he is also as excited as we are to see him in the team," Bavuma told reporters in the presser.

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma speaks about team combination

The skipper confirmed that Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan will be opening the innings for the Proteas with the skipper playing at number three with possibly two of Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller playing in case they play an extra all-rounder which Bavuma said could be a possibility

"Quinton and Janneman have done fairly well so I don't see that changing. I come back into the picture at No.3," he said. "Then, it's probably more the middle order, whether we want to go with an extra batter or an allrounder at 6. That's the real conversation that needs to happen."