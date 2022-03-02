Last Updated:

Indian Legends Laud Virat Kohli Ahead Of 100th Test; Discuss His Impact On Indian Cricket

Several legendary Indian cricketers including Sachin and Dravid have praised Virat Kohli as he gets set to play his 100th Test match vs Sri Lanka this weekend.

As former captain Virat Kohli looks to play a career-defining 100th Test match, several legendary Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have shared their opinion on the 33-year old's contribution to Indian cricket.

Kohli's 100th Test match will take place against subcontinent rivals, Sri Lanka, from March 4-8 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with BCCI having permitted to allow a 50% crowd capacity for the momentous occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar and other Indian legends praise Virat Kohli

BCCI posted a heartwarming video on Wednesday, where several Indian legends lauded Virat Kohli for a historic career. As the 33-year old is set to play his 100th Test match, Sachin Tendulkar said, "I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were planning U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. That is when there were certain players in the team that were discussing about you. This is one player to watch out for, stating that he bats well."

Meanwhile, current Team India coach Rahul Dravid said, "To be able to play one is great. To be able to play a hundred is a fantastic achievement. It is an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of." Incumbent BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also gave similar praises as he said, "Virat has had a great journey. Starting from 10-11 years ago and reaching where he has reached is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI, and also as a former captain and a former cricketer who has played 100 Tests and more, I wish him all the very best."

Former explosive batter Virender Sehwag perhaps gave the most innovative praises for the 33-year old as he said in Hindi, "Hajime ki holi, tyohaar mein Holi aur batting mein Kohli, poore bhaarat ko pasand hai." Kohli will reach an important landmark this weekend against Sri Lanka as he will become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 or more Tests. With 7,962 runs from 168 Test innings that include 27 centuries and 28 fifties, it is fair to say that the 33-year old has been one of the best batters in history.

