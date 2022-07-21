Last Updated:

Droupadi Murmu Becomes India's 15th President: Sachin Tendulkar And VVS Laxman Lead Wishes

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman took to their official Twitter handles to send his good wishes to Droupadi Murmu on becoming the 15th President of India.

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman congratulated Droupadi Murmu on becoming the 15th President of India. Tendulkar and Laxman took to their official Twitter handles to send good wishes to Murmu while stating that her journey to the top post in the country despite her personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Tendulkar also wished all the best to outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind. 

"Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India. Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji," Tendulkar tweeted. Dinesh Karthik also extended his wishes to India's 15th President. 

Who is Droupadi Murmu? 

Murmu was born in 1958 in a Santali tribal family. Her father and grandfather were both sarpanchs under the Panchayati Raj system. Murmu was a school teacher before she entered politics. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1997 and worked her way up to eventually become a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She held the post of an MLA till 2009 before becoming the 9th Governor of Jharkhand. 

Murmu was announced as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate in June 2022. She fought the election to become the country's 15th President against veteran politician Yashwant Sinha, who was named the opposition's candidate on June 21. The 64-year-old is slated to take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25. She is the first tribal politician and the second woman to hold the highest office in India.

