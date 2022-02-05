Tendulkar Hails 'monumental Milestone' On The Eve Of Team India's Historic 1000th ODI

Team India are set to make history by playing their 1000th ODI match in the upcoming three-match series against West Indies. With this, India will become the first team in cricket history to achieve this feat. Ahead of the historic game, Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared a special message for Rohit Sharma and his men.

India has played 999 ODI matches so far, of which they have won 518, lost 431, tied 9, and 41 have ended in no results, leaving their win percentage as one of the highest at 54.54%. Now, history beckons as the Men in Blue are set to play their 1000th ODI on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Having played a major chunk of the tally, veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that it is an achievement for the entire nation to be proud of.

Having been one of the most integral members of Indian cricket for over two decades, Sachin Tendulkar said, "I want to say it is an achievement for all of us and the entire nation should be proud of this and hope Indian cricket continues to grow from strength to strength. I wish them all the very best for the coming series and especially for the 1000th ODI."

Tendulkar further shed light on how far the team has come, while speaking on his app ‘100 MB’.

Many congratulations to #TeamIndia & @BCCI for this monumental milestone of 1000 ODIs!



It’s been a wonderful journey all these years for players, fans & everyone associated with the game. pic.twitter.com/VqlsVlQOQy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2022

"India playing the 1000th ODI is a huge milestone. The first ODI was played in 1974, it was only possible because of the past cricketers, current cricketers, the past and current board members. And not to forget the most important people, our Indian cricket team well-wishers, from the past generations and the ones who are today with us," the maestro of the game added.

Interestingly, Tendulkar has featured in India’s 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th and 800th ODIs. The legendary batsman’s tribute to everyone behind the success of the team is only befitting ahead of the India vs West Indies game.

India to play historic 1000th ODI

The Indian cricket team has come a long way in the past few decades, rewriting the fate of the game. Under Kapil Dev, India won the historic 1983 World Cup, which many consider to be the turning point of Indian cricket.

India have since gone on to win multiple titles and series, making themselves the best of the lot. The Hero Cup 1993, The Coca Cola Cup in Sharjah, the 2002 Natwest Series in England, the 2008 CB Series in Australia and the 2011 World Cup win are some of the biggest achievements of the side in the past.

A total of nine international cricket teams have played over 500 ODI matches, of which just two have a better win percentage than India - Australia at 63.66% and South Africa at 63.75%.

Australia has played 958 matches and won 581, lost 334, tied 9 and 34 have ended in no result. South Africa on the other hand have played 638 ODI matches and won 391, lost 221, tied 6 and 20 have ended in no result. The other six teams to have played over 500 ODI matches are Pakistan with 936, Sri Lanka with 870, England with 761, New Zealand with 775, West Indies with 834 and Zimbabwe with 541.

Image: TWITTER/ BCCI