Tendulkar Recalls Battle With Pain Before Iconic ODI Double Ton: 'Lot Of Aches In My Body'

Sachin Tendulkar, the former India cricketer, has stated that he was experiencing a lot of physical pain and aches at the time he scored the first-ever double-century in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar told ESPNcricinfo that on the morning of the match, he was at the team hotel with the physio getting strapped and ready. Tendulkar said he told the physio that if India won the match, he would request a rest from the BCCI but that if they didn't, he would play.

'Such is the power of any sport'

Tendulkar said that the moment he entered the field, he forgot about his pain and injuries, and was only focused on winning the match for India. Tendulkar said that he was so engrossed in his innings that even after scoring a century, he did not think anything about the double-hundred. The ex-Mumbai cricketer added that he was just thinking about continuing his batting and going with the flow.

"I was actually on the physio table at the hotel room and telling the physio that my body is so tired right now, I'm drained because every part of my body was aching and I was strapping it in my preparation. So I told him that if we win this match I am going to ask BCCI to rest me for the third ODI. If we don't win then obviously, I will play. But I hope we win today's match and we close the series."

"The moment I went out on the field, having taken a few painkillers, the game took over. Such is the power of any sport. For a second also I did not think about my injuries, and aches and pains. I was so engrossed; it was a beautiful feeling. What I am trying to say is even when I had scored the hundred, never did I think of the double hundred. I was just thinking jo hona hai hone do (whatever happens, let it). I said [to myself] I am just going to continue batting - that was the aim," Tendulkar told ESPNCricinfo.

Tendulkar scored the double-century against South Africa in the second of the three-match ODI series in 2010. He achieved the feat at Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium. Tendulkar reached the 200-run mark off just 147 balls. He smashed 25 fours and 3 boundaries during his epic knock.

Tendulkar remained unbeaten and helped India put up a total of 401 runs on board. India then bowled the Proteas out for 248 runs, winning the game by 153 runs.

Image: PTI